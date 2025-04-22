City councilman introduces resolution to create landlord registry in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A resolution asking Mayor Donna Deegan to establish a public landlord registry in Jacksonville was introduced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“This resolution is asking the administration to take the steps necessary so that in their next budget, they can kind of figure out where a landlord registry position would make sense,” City Councilman Jimmy Peluso said.

This comes after a report from the University of North Florida found that Duval County has more eviction filings than any other Florida county.

In 2022, the monthly average number of eviction filings per 1,000 renters was 7.08 in Duval, according to research by The JAX Rental Housing Project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In comparison, that number was 3.70 in Miami-Dade County, 5.84 in Orange County, 4.77 in Hillsborough County, and 3.50 in Pinellas County. This pattern was repeated for 2023.

These statistics earned Duval County the title of the eviction filing capital of Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Peluso, who introduced the resolution, said the registry will demand accountability from landlords.

“We need to make sure that people who are living and renting in our city know who they’re renting from,” Peluso said. “And make sure if there’s problems in those properties, who to call.”

A lot more conversations over this resolution are expected to come. Peluso said in a few weeks, it’ll go before a committee to be voted on. Then the week after that, it will go to the full City Council.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.