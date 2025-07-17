City Councilmen say they are open to working together again after abrupt committee removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The recent move by Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico to remove Democratic Councilman Jimmy Peluso (District 7) from his only committee assignment is raising questions over whether this will hurt Peluso’s ability to represent his constituents.

The decision was made after Peluso chose to boycott the Transportation, Energy & Utilities Committee’s first meeting with Carrico as president Tuesday morning.

We asked Councilman Peluso if this would hurt his ability to represent his district, and he said he wasn’t worried.

“I was always sidelined from the main committees anyway,” said Councilman Peluso. “My bills still go to the main committees, and the bills speak for themselves.”

President Carrico told us he could reconsider appointing Councilman Peluso to the committee.

“This is going to be a whole year, and I’m not looking to punish people and be vindictive,” said President Carrico. “Anyone can climb their way out of the basement if you will, so if he wants to sit down and talk about what that looks like, then I’d be happy to do it.”

Peluso also said he’s willing to talk.

“We have a whole year,” said Peluso. “On a personal level, Kevin and I, we can work well together. I know we can.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told us the two councilmen need to try to work out their differences themselves.

“I just want to say, as I’ve said so many times, I want to see us all put our love for Jacksonville first and work together on our shared priorities to move the city forward,” said Mayor Deegan. “And that’s my hope for this situation, too.”

The next City Council meeting is July 22nd.

