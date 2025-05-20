City of Fernandina Beach asking for residents to help create Flood Adaptation Plan

The City of Fernandina Beach is asking for residents’ input in creating a Flood Adaptation Plan.

The city said in a Facebook post that it is looking to protect the community “from tidal flooding, storm surge, rainfall, and sea level rise.”

Funding from the Resilient Florida Program is making the plan possible, the city said.

To provide feedback, complete this confidential survey by clicking here.

