City of Jacksonville announces five community huddles in May on stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has released a new schedule for planned community huddles aimed at informing the community about the proposed Jaguars stadium agreement.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The news comes just one day after the city announced a framework deal had been reached.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Last summer, the Jaguars held similar community huddles after the team first announced its proposal for the stadium deal.

The opening offer initially called for more than $1 billion from the city for the renovation and an entertainment district.

Ever since the Jaguars first published the shiny renderings last year, getting details from negotiators has been difficult.

Jags owner Shad Kahn made it clear at the first community huddle in June of last year, negotiations wouldn’t be held in the public arena.

“Are you negotiating for the city?” Kahn asked in response to our question about cost share flexibility.

RELATED: City of Jacksonville, Jaguars have ‘framework of a deal’ on Everbank Stadium renovation negotiations

Even now that the city has announced a framework agreement has been reached, details are still scant.

“Look I will be talking to you on Tuesday,” Deegan said when asked for specifics on Wednesday.

But the dry spell will soon end, with the city releasing a schedule for a new round of five community huddles intended to educate residents about the deal and hear feedback.

“I am so pleased with the way that our mayor has gone about this process and the fact that she is going to take it out to the pubic,” said Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large).

Carlucci told us after the agreement was announced, giving the community an opportunity to make their mark on the deal before a final vote is taken will be pivotal.

Though, he does anticipate some grumbling.

RELATED: Sources: City leaders want to use JEA as ‘piggy bank’ to help pay for stadium renovations

“80 percent of the folks in Jacksonville don’t really want to pay for it, but 80 percent of the people don’t want to lose the Jaguars,” said Carlucci.

Council President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) noted city council will have a chance to make its mark as well, after the framework is presented to members Tuesday evening.

“The mayor proposes. The council disposes. So, we will receive the agreement. We will go through it. I think there are seven different agreements. We’ll go through them one at a time in the council and there will potentially be amendments to the agreement,” said Salem. “But the key part of it, once it’s introduced to the council it’s an agreement between the council and the Jaguars.”

The first huddle is scheduled for next week on May 15th at Mandarin High.

Four more are planned through May 30th.

Salem said he expects a final vote from council could come as early as July, but it could take longer, depending on how many questions and concerns council members have.

Here’s a full breakdown of the community huddle schedule:

Mandarin High School4831 Greenland Rd.Jacksonville, FL 32258May 15, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Legends Center5130 Soutel Dr.Jacksonville, FL 32208 May 16, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Fletcher High School700 Seagate Ave.Neptune Beach, FL 32266May 20, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Sandalwood High School 2750 John Promenade Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32246May 29, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Westside High School5530 Firestone Rd.Jacksonville, FL 32244May 30, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.