City of Jacksonville Beach begins planning for $200M fiscal year budget

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach is preparing its annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a proposed budget totaling over $200 million.

City Council workshops will begin in early August, covering all major departments, including public safety, infrastructure, finance, parks, and utilities.

Residents are encouraged to attend these workshops, which are open to the public.

Key dates include:

August 1 at 2:00 p.m. – Budget Showcase

August 4 at 4:00 p.m. – Budget Workshop: Police Department, Beaches Energy Services, Parks & Recreation

August 5 at 5:30 p.m. – Budget Workshop: Executive, Finance, Human Resources, Information Services, Legal

August 11 at 5:30 p.m. – Budget Workshop: Public Works, Planning & Development, Community Redevelopment Agency

August 12 at 4:00 p.m. – Reserved Workshop Date (if needed for additional Council discussion)

September 3 at 5:30 p.m. – 1st Budget Hearing

September 15 at 5:30 p.m. – 2nd Budget Hearing

These hearings will provide further opportunities for public engagement and discussion.

The City of Jacksonville Beach’s budget process offers residents a chance to engage with local government and understand how funds will be allocated to support community priorities.

