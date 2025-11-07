City of Jacksonville to host 2025 Veterans Day Parade in downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will host the 2025 Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday, November 11, at 11:01 a.m. in Downtown Jacksonville to honor military personnel past and present.

Presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A., the parade will feature a variety of participants, including Mayor Donna Deegan, Honorary Grand Marshal Colonel Len Loving, US Marine Corps, and Mrs. Francis Loving, as well as Grand Marshal Padraic ‘Pat’ Mulvhill.

“It is truly an honor to participate in this meaningful celebration of the brave men and women from our community who have served our country,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

The parade will begin on Water Street in front of the Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts and will proceed along a 1.11-mile route, turning onto Hogan Street and continuing east on Bay Street until it reaches Lot X.Spectators are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and wave flags to show their support. The parade can be viewed from multiple locations along the route.

The event is a rain-or-shine occasion, with safety as a top priority. In the event of severe weather, public notifications will be issued regarding any changes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will manage traffic control, implementing both hard road closures and soft rolling closures along the parade route.

