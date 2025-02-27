City of Jacksonville hosting senior wellness walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and VIP Care are putting on a wellness walk for seniors.

It’s for those who live in Duval County that are 60 years and older.

You must be able to walk one mile unassisted.

The walk is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mar. 28 at Friendship Fountain.

Click here to register.

