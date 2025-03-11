City of Jacksonville to invest in UNF, JFRD projects

Jacksonville, Fla. — Nearly $8 million that wasn’t spent in the city’s previous fiscal year is set to be reinvested into three local projects.

$4 million would be spent to renovate the fire stations on Sawpit Road and Jones Road.

$692,823 would be used to build a personal protective equipment (PPE) wash facility for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at 2610 Fairfax Street.

And $3 would be spent to support the creation of an Esports Arena at the University of North Florida, meant to attract more students to careers in science, technology, engineering and math. (STEM)

“We continue to make investments that create the greatest return for our citizens and these projects are no exception,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a news release. “The fire station renovations and wash facility will ensure our firefighters have the resources needed to continue keeping citizens safe and insurance rates down. UNF’s esports arena will help us build a next generation workforce and position Jacksonville as a leader in the fastest growing sports genre nationally and globally.”

The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee passed the projects on Monday. They still require full City Council approval.

