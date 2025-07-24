City of Jacksonville launches first Vision Zero Action Plan to cut serious traffic injuries by 50%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville unveiled its first-ever Vision Zero Action Plan (VZAP) today, aiming to eliminate traffic fatalities and reduce serious injuries by 50% over the next decade.

By analyzing crash data from 2018 to 2023, the city identified areas with the highest rates of severe and deadly incidents to focus its efforts.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that no one should fear walking to school, biking to work, or driving to see family,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Vision Zero promises a safer Jacksonville for every person, in every neighborhood - no matter how they get around town.”

Key components of the Vision Zero Action Plan include identifying the High Injury Network (HIN), which pinpoints specific corridors with the highest accident rates to prioritize interventions.

The plan also recommends feasible policy changes such as improved crosswalks, bike lanes, and speed limits.

A branding and public engagement strategy is part of the plan to raise awareness and foster community involvement.

Demonstration projects will implement innovative safety measures in select areas to showcase their effectiveness.

Collaboration with partner agencies like the Florida Department of Transportation, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the North Florida TPO, and local law enforcement is crucial to coordinate efforts and maximize impact.

“Mayor Deegan often speaks of a new day in Jacksonville,” said Matt Fall, Bicycle-Pedestrian Coordinator for the City of Jacksonville. “I believe this plan reflects that spirit. It’s a new era for transportation safety in our city—one where traffic deaths are no longer treated as inevitable, but as preventable. One where every life matters.”