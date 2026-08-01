City of Jacksonville opens reservations for Met Park Marina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has opened reservations for Met Park Marina, downtown’s newest marina, on the marina’s website.

Reservation dates begin Aug. 12, with overnight stays available the night before, and slips will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Located along the St. Johns River in the Sports & Entertainment District, the marina sits within walking distance of EverBank Stadium and other entertainment venues.

Its 78 wet slips will accommodate vessels of all sizes for special events, short-term dock-and-dine visits and overnight stays.

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Met Park Marina will be operated by F3 Marina and Shanna Collective. Amenities will include electrical power, water hookup, pump-out capabilities, marine gas and diesel fuel, Wi-Fi, and a Ship Shop offering boating supplies, grab-and-go food, drinks and retail merchandise.

The marina borders the future Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville, five public-facing restaurants — including the Michelin-recognized Asado Life — the Northbank Riverwalk, an event lawn and a six-story office building, One Tower Court.

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The city will also make rafting docks available along Metropolitan Park for boaters attending special events and games. Reservation information and rules for those docks are available on the JaxParks website.

Additional details about the marina’s opening will be announced later. For more information or to reserve dockage, visit metparkmarina.com or follow @metparkmarina on Facebook and Instagram.

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