City of Jacksonville opens warming centers ahead of cold temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are expected from Monday night through Friday morning, with wind chills or “feels like” temperatures dropping into the 20s. In response, the City of Jacksonville will open overnight warming centers for residents who do not have access to adequate heat.

The primary warming centers will operate nightly from 9:00 PM to 9:00 AM, beginning tonight through Friday, January 30, at The Legends Center.

JTA buses will provide free transportation for vulnerable individuals from bus stops throughout Duval County to and from the Legends Center.

Residents planning to use the warming center should bring the following items:

Air mattress, blankets, pillows, or other bedding

Snacks and medication

Games, toys, and books

Hygiene and comfort items

During normal business hours, City of Jacksonville Libraries and Community Centers across Duval County will also be open and available as warming locations.

Other organizations providing cold-weather shelter services include:

City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State Street, 32202

Sulzbacher Center

611 East Adams Street, 32202 – Men 5455 Springfield Boulevard, 32208 – Women and Children

Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union Street, 32202

As residents prepare for the extended cold weather, the Emergency Preparedness Division urges everyone to follow the 5 P’s of Cold-Weather Safety:

People: Check on elderly neighbors and family members. Ensure children at early morning bus stops are dressed warmly in layers with hats and gloves to protect against dangerous wind chills. Limit time outdoors during the coldest hours.

Pets: Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures. Provide adequate shelter, food, and unfrozen water for outdoor animals.

Plants: Cover or bring sensitive plants indoors to protect them from frost and freezing temperatures.

Pipes: Protect exposed pipes with insulation. Allow faucets to drip slightly to prevent freezing. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Practice Fire Safety: As residents use supplemental heating sources during this extended cold period, follow critical safety measures to prevent fires. See detailed tips below.

Safety Tips from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department:

Use Caution with Space Heaters: Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Plug heaters directly into outlets and never use extension cords or power strips. Turn off heaters when leaving a room or going to sleep. Never leave space heaters unattended.

Practice Fireplace Safety: Have chimneys inspected and cleaned annually. Don’t overload fireplaces with wood and use screens or glass doors to prevent sparks from escaping. Never leave fires unattended, and ensure fires are fully extinguished before going to bed.

Additional Safety Tips: Never use ovens or appliances not designed as heating devices to warm your home. Ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every floor and outside each bedroom. Install carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home. Never use outdoor appliances, such as grills or generators, indoors.

