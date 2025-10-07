City of Jacksonville unveils new “JaxPawFinder” App

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville unveiled a new app called “JaxPawFinder” today.

The app is designed to connect people to pets up for adoption at Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) in a faster and smarter manner. It works much like a dating app - except users swipe right to find their paw-fect fur-ever match.

“We’ve always said that the right match saves lives,” said Michael Bricker, Chief of Animal Care and Protective Services for the City of Jacksonville. “With JaxPawFinder, we’re using technology to make those matches smarter and faster, giving every animal a better shot at finding their perfect home.”

JaxPawFinder is the City’s first AI-powered app, built entirely in-house by its Creative Solutions Team. It is now available in the App Store and on Google Play.

“This is technology with a heart,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “It’s about using innovation to make compassion even stronger, by harnessing the power of AI to bring pets and people together faster than ever before.”

For more information, visit here.

©2025 Cox Media Group