City of Jacksonville urges residents with medical needs to register with Emergency Prep. Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Emergency Preparedness Division is urging Jacksonville residents with medical needs to register with the Special Medical Needs Registry ahead of the 2025 hurricane season.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The following are encouraged to register with the program:

Those dependent on electricity for medical needs

Ex: those who require power for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, nebulizers, or other life-sustaining equipment

Those with mobility/functional limitations

Mainly applies to those who need assistance evacuating due to physical/medical conditions

Those with cognitive impairments who require specialized support

Ex: those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or other conditions that may impact their ability to respond to emergencies.

As a reminder, registrants MUST renew registration yearly. Renewing helps ensure that information stays up-to-date and accurate, as well as ensuring that emergency responders can coordinate effectively.

“The Special Medical Needs program is a vital resource for our community,” said Captain Rickie Grace, Health and Medical Coordinator for the City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division. “By registering early, residents can ensure they receive the assistance they need when disaster strikes.”

Registration is free and can be done by clicking the link HERE or by calling 904-255-3172.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.