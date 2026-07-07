City leaders hopeful new JTA leadership will pump the brakes on NAVI and U2C

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a leadership change at the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, with current CEO Nat Ford set to step down in January.

Ford has been one of the biggest supporters of the U2C urban circulator project and its NAVI autonomous shuttle program over the past several years, despite some of their controversies, like cost overruns, low ridership, and questions surrounding the NAVI shuttles’ self-driving capabilities.

The NAVI system was also counting on the construction of the Holon autonomous shuttle manufacturing plant, which was supposed to break ground earlier this year.

While the company told us it’s still committed to building the facility, it did not detail any new timelines, leaving many to wonder what will become of the 100 vehicles the city pre-purchased for $40 million from Holon to replace the current NAVI fleet.

Now some city leaders are hoping new leadership takes the agency in a different direction.

That includes Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who just took over as council liaison to JTA.

“This is the time. We need to renegotiate the local option gas tax, cut off NAVI right away,” said Diamond. “It’s always important to have good relationships, so I will absolutely use this to try and build relationships so that we can do better in Jacksonville.”

Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who represents downtown, is also optimistic new leadership could bring a change in direction.

His preference: Light rail and a renewed focus on transportation options more commonly used throughout the county.

“That should be the main goal of JTA, not technology and innovation,” said Peluso.

But JTA itself isn’t signaling any plans to back down.

“The JTA remains fully committed to advancing both the U²C Program and NAVI,” a JTA spokesperson told us in an emailed statement. ”While leadership transitions are a natural part of any organization, the vision, planning, and implementation of the U²C Program extend well beyond any one individual.”

JTA also noted the U2C and NAVI are projects done in conjunction with local, state, and federal partners.

In early June, U.S. Department of Transportation’s Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology Seval Oz spoke in support of the project.

“It represents proof that autonomous public transportation can safely and successfully, with the public trust, operate as part of a real ongoing transit system serving customers throughout the region,” said Oz.

But Peluso believes there is a real shot for a reset under new leadership.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I will say I’m very much looking forward to seeing what answers we can get and how to get us to a path where we’re doing the bread-and-butter stuff a transit authority should do well,” said Peluso.

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