City Rescue Mission opens doors overnight as cold temperatures settle in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City Rescue Mission is stepping up to help those who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets during the cold weather.

With temperatures forecasted to dip into the low 40s overnight Monday, the organization is extending its shelter services, providing people without housing a warm place to sleep and a hot meal.

Individuals in need can check in on Monday night at City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn campus on West State Street. According to the organization, cold nights often lead to an increase in people seeking shelter.

“We usually see about 100 people every night, but then on these cold nights when it drops below 40°, we open up, and it’s just you know extra space,” said Paul Stasi, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission.

The shelter has 200 beds available. Stasi said the mission regularly serves a wide range of individuals and families.

For the City Rescue Mission, the effort goes beyond simply providing a bed, focusing instead on caring for people during dangerous weather conditions.

“We really want to be able to reach out with God’s love and help people in his name,” Stasi said.

The shelter extension will last through Monday night.

