City Rescue Mission transitional housing units damaged in storm, leaving several people displaced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless shelter and resource organization City Rescue Mission is seeking help after it says three of its transitional housing units were severely damaged in a sudden storm on Jacksonville’s Westside Monday.

CRM says seven people utilizing its Homes of Hope program lost their homes again:

Kathy and Erin, both rebuilding their lives after homelessness

Christine, who had just regained custody of her three children

Carl, recovering from a workplace injury, whose daughter visits on weekends

Photos show a massive tree uprooted and crushing one of the homes near the organization’s McDuff campus.

City Rescue Mission transitional housing damaged A storm on July 29, 2025 left three Homes of Hope transitional housing units severely damaged, causing the City Rescue Mission to ask for community help.

Another home had the roof almost entirely taken off.

None of the seven people were injured in the storm. They are now being temporarily housed elsewhere by the organization.

“This storm struck at the worst possible time,” said Paul Stasi, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission. “We’re already operating at full capacity during the summer—a season when donations are at their lowest."

The shelter, along with several others throughout the city, is already working at an expanded capacity to operate cooling centers throughout the heat wave.

Although insurance may eventually help offset the emergency costs, the City Rescue Mission says several needs must be addressed immediately, including tree removal, roof replacement, and structural repair.

“We are deeply grateful that no one was physically harmed,” Stasi added. “But we cannot recover alone. We need the community to stand with us now so these homes—and the lives within them—can be made whole again.”

Donations can be made online here or by calling the shelter directly.

