City of St. Augustine to celebrate Earth Week with free community events

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will be hosting multiple free community events for the community to recognize and celebrate Earth Week.

Earth Week, starting on April 21, 2025, celebrates environmental awareness and sustainability throughout the local community.

These four events will be free and open to the public:

Fish Island Walking Tour

Tuesday, April 22 and Saturday, April 26

Learn about the history of the property and the plants and animals that live at the Fish Island Preserve

Register for April 22 HERE, Register for April 26 HERE

Resiliency Walking Tour

Thursday, April 24

Learn about historic St. Augustine and its unique history, as well as its environmental resiliency program

Register HERE.

Recycling & Shredding Event

Friday, April 25

Located at Solid Waste Facility from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click HERE to learn more

More information regarding Earth Week events can be found HERE, or by contacting Liz Johnson, Sustainability Specialist, at sustainability@citystaug.com or 904.201.8836.

