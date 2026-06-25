City of St. Augustine Fireworks Over the Matanzas

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Saturday, July 4, 2026, Fireworks Over the Matanzas fireworks display will begin at 9:00 pm, 30 minutes earlier than years past, and the public is reminded of other important information when coming to the Historic Downtown District to celebrate America250 in the Nation’s Oldest City.

Downtown road closures begin at 7:30 pm, and the Bridge of Lions will be closed to all vehicle and marine traffic immediately following the 7:30 pm bridge opening. Detailed information about road closures, parking, shuttles, and entertainment is available on the City of St. Augustine website.

Portable bathrooms

In addition to public restrooms at the Visitor Information Center, St. Augustine Municipal Marina, and various permanent locations, the City of St. Augustine will be providing multiple locations of portable bathrooms, including the following:

Water Street

Castillo de San Marcos

Avenida Menendez on the Bayfront

King Street

St. George Street, multiple locations

Traveling Museum at Castillo de San Marcos

As part of the America250 celebration, the Florida Freedom Tour will be on site at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument parking lot, featuring two repurposed 18-wheelers transformed into traveling museums that showcase exhibits and artifacts from the Museum of Florida History. One semi-truck tells the history of Florida’s founding as the 14th colony, and the other semi-truck references Florida’s rise in the 20th century.

This is a statewide engagement initiative, designed to deliver high-visibility public outreach, educating young people while traveling through all of Florida’s 67 counties in support of the America250 commemoration, managed by the Department of State with support from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Exiting Downtown After the Fireworks

All traffic flowing from Lincolnville, westbound on King St., and through Malaga Street will be directed south only on US1. NO right-hand turns will be allowed onto US1.

All traffic flowing from the parking garage, westbound on W. Castillo, and westbound through the Downtown Historic District, will be directed north only on US1. NO left-hand turns will be allowed onto US1.

Once Avenida Menendez and the Bridge of Lions are opened to vehicular traffic, all traffic flowing south on Avenida Menendez and from Lincolnville east of Cordova St. will be directed east only across the Bridge of Lions. NO westbound traffic will be allowed around the Plaza de la Constitución.

Cancellation Notification

If the fireworks are cancelled, the public will be notified on the following City of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Police Department digital channels:

City of St. Augustine website

City of St. Augustine Facebook page

St. Augustine Police Department Facebook page

City of St. Augustine on X

St. Augustine Police Department on X

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