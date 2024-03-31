City of St. Augustine launches conservation program to enhance community resiliency

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine announced the approval and initiation of a Conservation Program aimed at acquiring, improving, and managing lands to safeguard the city’s natural and cultural resources while enhancing community resilience.

“Through this Conservation Program, we are prioritizing the protection of our city’s valuable assets and bolstering our community’s overall health and resilience,” stated Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin.

Property owners or their representatives can nominate parcels of land for consideration, with applications reviewed and ranked by a committee comprising representatives from various city departments, including Planning and Building, General Services, Utilities and Public Works, and City Administration. J.B. Miller, the City’s Land Management Coordinator, will chair the committee.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 31, 2024, via email, mail, or in person at designated locations.

Following the review process, a public meeting will be held to discuss and rank the nominated properties using a predefined decision matrix.

“The Conservation Program underscores our commitment to preserving the natural and cultural heritage of St. Augustine,” remarked Miller. “We encourage property owners to engage with us in this important initiative.”

For inquiries about the Conservation Program, individuals can contact JB Miller, Land Management Coordinator, at 904.209.4270 or via email at conservation@citystaug.com.

