City of St. Augustine to permanently discontinue ParkNow Cards

St. Augustine, Fla — Starting Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m., the City of St. Augustine will no longer accept ParkNow Cards as a form of payment at city-managed pay stations, parking lots, and the Downtown Historic Parking Facility, due to the phasing out of the card reader technology.

“In 2023, we began this process by rolling out the license plate registration for St. Johns County residents so they could still benefit from the resident discount,” commented Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin. “We want people who still have the ParkNow Cards to use them while they’re still good – before October 1st of this year. Once residents register their license plate online, they will no longer need the card.”

As a reminder, when parking in a surface lot or designated parking space, cardholders must enter their registered license plate number at the city parking kiosk to receive the discount. When parking at the parking garage, the electronic license plate reader will recognize the registered plate number and automatically apply the St. Johns County Resident discount rate.

A full refund of the balance on the card will be issued to the cardholder for any ParkNow Card surrendered in person to the Parking Division at 50 Bridge Street before Friday, December 29, 2028.

Eligible residents can register for the St. Johns County Resident parking discount online at www.ParkStAug.com.

The ParkStAug mobile app is available to the public and is not required to receive the St. Johns County resident parking discount. Mobile phone users can download the ParkStAug app from the Apple and Google Play stores for additional mobile parking pay options.

For questions about the St. Johns County resident parking discount and ParkNow Card refunds, call the City of St. Augustine Parking Division at 904.825.1090 or send an email to parking@citystaug.com.

