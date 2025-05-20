City turns down 2 unsolicited bids for new jail contract in favor of competitive process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The process to decide who will build the new Duval County Jail is moving forward, but the city isn’t going to rush when deciding who to go with.

Two unsolicited bids to build a new Duval County Jail have been turned down by the City of Jacksonville, at least for now.

An email obtained by Action News Jax shows the unsolicited bid submitted earlier this year by Ajax, Sustainability Partners and HOK was tuned down, with the city’s Chief of Procurement writing, “It was determined that the best interest of the city is to competitively solicit this massive undertaking in phases.”

Action News Jax has also learned a second unsolicited bid submitted by Fengate Asset Management, PCL Investments, PCL Construction, and DLR Group was turned down for the same reason.

Only on Action News Jax, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters discussed the future of the project and where we go from here.

“We have a lot of talent in Jacksonville, which is great. I’m looking forward to the bids that are going to come, but I think the RFP process is the best way to go,” Waters said.

Waters noted both of the bidders can reapply once the city launches a formal request for proposal for a feasibility study, which will likely within the next month.

Waters said with the new jail likely being one of, if not the biggest, project the city has ever undertaken, it’s pivotal to avoid any appearance of favoritism or impropriety.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t give the appearance of, you know, something already being set in place, some deal already set,” Waters said.

Moving forward, Waters said he expects to have a strong say in what deal ultimately moves forward, noting he’ll be the one ultimately tasked with running the facility.

“It’s no different than let’s say the stadium for example. The Jaguars have a large say in the stadium,” Waters said.

And Sheriff Waters noted, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s influence over the process also comes down to who will be held responsible should anything go wrong.

“Of course, the city council and the mayor, they have veto power, of course. They’re the financiers, but at the same time, we’re gonna staff that place, we’re gonna run that place every single day. So, I think it’s important for us to be really, really heavily involved,” Waters said.

Waters also explained some of the things he’s looking for in a new jail.

Among them are a mental health check in facility, a clinic and juvenile detention wing.

He also favors a lease-to-own agreement, so the facility would eventually be owned and operated by the city.

