Civil rights attorneys to represent family of father killed in St. Mary’s officer-involved shooting

ST. MARY, Ga. — Action News Jax learned that nationally renowned civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, now represent the family of a Jacksonville man shot and killed by two St. Mary’s Police officers exactly one month ago today.

The St. Marys Police Department says they got a call from a woman who said Gregory Paige was threatening to kill her at the Cumberland Oaks Apartment Complex.

Action News Jax got a copy of the St. Mary’s Police Department Case Report, which revealed that the woman who called police referred to Paige as her “baby daddy.”

When the St. Marys Police Department, along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, confronted Paige at the apartment complex, investigators say that Paige was not cooperating with their commands.

The GBI, which is now investigating this incident, says two St. Mary’s Police officers shot their guns, hitting Paige.

“And as of today, no answers has been given specifically as to whether Mr. Paige had a weapon or not,” said Civil Rights Attorney Harry Daniels. “From the police report, it appears that he did not have a weapon.”

Daniels wants to see more transparency from investigators to explain what led to Paige’s death.

“We think that the family is entitled, the people of the state of Georgia are entitled to what happened, the people of Camden County are entitled to know what happened,” said Daniels.

We reached out to the St. Marys Police Department and asked them if they ever recovered a weapon from the scene, and if the two officers who fired their weapons are still working in their full capacity with the agency. We are still waiting to hear back.

The GBI says they will conduct an independent investigation. Once that is completed, they say the case file will be given to the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office for review.

