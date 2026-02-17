Local

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at age 84

Famed civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson has died. Jackson, 84, marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and later ran for president.

His family released a statement early Tuesday stating that Jackson died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

As a young organizer in Chicago, Jackson was called to meet with King at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis shortly before King was killed and he publicly positioned himself thereafter as King’s successor.

Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care.

He scored diplomatic victories with world leaders, and through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he channeled cries for Black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms, pressuring executives to make America a more open and equitable society.

When Jackson declared, “I am Somebody,” in a poem he often repeated, he sought to reach people of all colors. “I may be poor, but I am Somebody; I may be young; but I am Somebody; I may be on welfare, but I am Somebody,” Jackson intoned.

In November 2021, Jackson came to Jacksonville to plan a march in Brunswick with local activist and faith leaders after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

