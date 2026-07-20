Civilian vehicle collides with Bradford deputy’s patrol car responding to call, FHP investigating

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A civilian car collided with a patrol car that was responding to a call with lights and sirens just north of State Road 100 and SE 144th Street, which then involved a second patrol car, says the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred as deputies were en route to an in-progress call. State Road 100 was temporarily closed following the incident but reopened to traffic within 30 minutes.

The incident began when the civilian vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road as the deputies’ patrol cars, operating with lights and sirens, approached. As the lead patrol car passed, the civilian vehicle turned into its lane, resulting in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the lead deputy involved in the collision suffered a cut to his arm and is undergoing evaluation for any further injuries. The second deputy reported soreness in her left shoulder, possibly related to her seat belt.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

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