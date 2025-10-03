Clay County 13-year-old arrested for writing death threats on school bathroom wall

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old Clay County student is facing a criminal charge after allegedly leaving a “lengthy threat” on the wall of a school bathroom.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the girl, a Lakeside Junior High School student, left a written threat to bomb the school and detailed multiple specific people she planned to kill, including a school resource officer. The message was discovered by staff on Wednesday and reported to law enforcement.

CCSO said the girl was identified by investigators and later confessed to the crime.

No bomb-making materials were found during a search of her home, according to the sheriff’s office. Out of caution, all people specifically named in the threat were also notified by school officials.

The girl was charged with making a written threat to kill or perform an act of terrorism and has since been taken to the Duval juvenile justice detention center.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County School Board are committed to the safety of all students and threats of violence will not be tolerated,” wrote the agency. “Our schools are a place for growing and learning without fear or harm.”

Anyone made aware of a threat, either on or off campus, is asked to notify the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by phone or through the SaferWatch app.

