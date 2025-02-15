Clay County announces closures ahead of Presidents' Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County government has updated the public regarding closures ahead of Presidents' Day on Monday, February 17.

All Clay County Board of County Commissioners offices and departments will be closed throughout the day, which includes:

Clay County Public Libraries

All Branches will be closed through the day but will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Environmental Services Administration Building

Closed through the day but will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Clay County regards that the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility will remain open during normal business hours throughout the day. Curbside garbage and yard waste collection will run as normal.

