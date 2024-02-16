Clay County to celebrate Military Appreciation Day with food trucks, entertainment and more

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Come one, come all!

Clay County will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day on Sat., Mar. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds (2463 SR 16 W., Green Cove Springs).

The special event honoring the country’s men and women of the armed services will be free and open to the public. Visitors can expect food trucks, vendors, a kids’ zone, entertainment, speakers, military-based resources, and a job fair.

If you would like information on becoming a vendor at the event, email askclay@claycountygov.com.

