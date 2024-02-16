Local

Clay County to celebrate Military Appreciation Day with food trucks, entertainment and more

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Come join the fun at the Clay County Fairgrounds for Military Appreciation Day.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Come one, come all!

Clay County will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day on Sat., Mar. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds (2463 SR 16 W., Green Cove Springs).

The special event honoring the country’s men and women of the armed services will be free and open to the public. Visitors can expect food trucks, vendors, a kids’ zone, entertainment, speakers, military-based resources, and a job fair.

If you would like information on becoming a vendor at the event, email askclay@claycountygov.com.

