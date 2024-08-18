Local

Clay County Clerk of Courts offering low-cost legal assistance service

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Program relaunch The Clay County Clerk of Courts is offering the Low Bono Program again after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The program is meant for those involved in Family Law or Probate cases. (Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Clerk of Courts is offering the Low Bono Program again after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The program is meant for those involved in Family Law or Probate cases.

During the program, local attorneys hold in-person meetings to help those who need affordable rates. It’s $50 for 30 minutes and $80 for an hour.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday during normal courthouse business hours and based on attorney availability,

You can book an appointment here.

