Clay County deputies arrest man for possessing, distributing narcotics

Drug arrest Andre Grenier was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for possessing and distributing various narcotics. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Andre Grenier was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for possessing and distributing various narcotics.

According to a social media post, his arrest led to “approximately 120 grams (4.2 ounces) of methamphetamine, 12 grams of MDMA, 6.8 grams of fentanyl, 0.9 grams of crack cocaine, 1 suboxone strip, and 5 Xanax pills” being seized.

The sheriff’s office arrested Grenier after learning he was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Clay County. They discovered this through undercover efforts.

Grenier was arrested on sept. 16 after two successful “undercover narcotics buys of trafficking amounts of narcotics.”

