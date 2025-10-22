Clay County deputies ask for help identifying package theft suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a man wanted for questioning in a recent package theft.

Deputies say the theft happened on September 15 in the Kevin Drive area of Orange Park around 4:30 p.m.

The man allegedly took the package from the front door of a residence and left the area in a black vehicle shown in the picture above.

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the case to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

People can also contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 and ask for Deputy McQueen.

