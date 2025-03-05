Clay County deputies will start wearing body cameras in summer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook is moving forward with an initiative to get her deputies wearing body-worn cameras. The sheriff’s office began testing different brands of body cameras in June 2024 and Cook says she’s decided to go with Axon as their vendor at a cost of about $1.4 million per year.

The sheriff plans to have 50 deputies wearing body-worn cameras by the summer and an additional 100 deputies in summer 2026, the sheriff’s office told Action News Jax on Tuesday. Another 100 deputies will be added in summer 2027.

“The sheriff is committed to transparency and the implementation of body-worn cameras is and has always been a priority for her,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office communication manager Ben Ryan said.

