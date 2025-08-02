Clay County detention deputy arrested for domestic battery

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that one of its detention deputies, Lionel Stewart, was arrested for domestic battery following an incident at a home in Green Cove Springs.

Deputies responded to the residence on August 1 after a reported domestic disturbance.

Stewart’s wife told deputies a verbal argument escalated when he forcefully grabbed a toolbox from her hands, causing two cuts that were actively bleeding when law enforcement arrived.

The incident was witnessed by a child inside the home, and the Department of Children and Families was contacted.

Stewart was arrested without incident and booked into the Clay County Jail. He has been employed with CCSO since January 2025 and is now on administrative leave pending termination.

The Sheriff’s Office said domestic violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, especially by individuals in positions of public trust.

CCSO is urging anyone experiencing domestic violence to call 9-1-1, contact CCSO at (904) 264-6512, use the SaferWatch app, or reach out to Quigley House at (904) 284-0061.

