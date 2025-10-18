Clay County Education Association declares an impasse in salary negotiations with the district

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Negotiations between educators and the Clay County School District have reached a breaking point.

The Clay County Education Association has declared an impasse after months of failed negotiations over salaries.

“I’m afraid for Clay,” said Vicki Kidwell, the president of the Clay County Education Association. “I don’t know how we are going to maintain our A-rated district.”

Union leaders said when they started bargaining back in April, they were told there was no money for raises.

They offered several funding options, including using millage funds to raise salaries.

The union’s final proposal asked for a $700 to $1500 annual raise per teacher, which is about $30-$60 more per paycheck.

“I really don’t think teachers are getting paid what they should,” said Teri Mills, a former teacher.

But the union said the district returned to the bargaining table with their only compensation offer of just over $27,000 in local funds that could be used for over 2,820 educators.

That offer provided a zero-dollar increase for 45% of teachers and less than $18 a year for veteran educators.

“Teachers can’t afford to stay in Clay County and live here and work here, and they are going to leave,” said Kidwell.

“When you think of that pay and that many teachers have second jobs in order to be able to support themselves, much less a family, I think we are not looking at the whole thing on what teachers are worth,” said Mills.

Action News Jax emailed the district on Friday and asked them about the negotiations. We have not heard back.

The next steps would be for both sides to take their proposals to a formal legislative hearing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]