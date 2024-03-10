Clay County Fair 2024 tickets now available

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Excitement is building as ticket sales for the much-anticipated Clay County Fair are now available!

From April 4th to April 14th, 2024, fairgoers will enjoy an overload of entertainment, food, and attractions at this beloved annual event.

Ticket prices:

Adult (13-59): $10.00

Seniors (60+): $6.00

Children (6-12): $6.00

Children 5 and under: FREE

For those seeking thrills on the Midway rides, armband tickets are available for $20.00, providing unlimited access to the rides throughout the day. It’s important to note that armband tickets are valid any day except Saturdays.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.claycountyfair.org/p/buytickets.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of the Clay County Fair - get your tickets early and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.