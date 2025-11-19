Clay County Fair taking nominations of teachers, first responders for ‘Hero of the Day’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Nominations are now open for the Clay County Fair’s “Hero of the Day” program, which honors outstanding teachers and others who serve the community.

This initiative provides a platform to recognize educators who go above and beyond for their students.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., and nominations can be submitted on the Fair’s website.

By nominating a teacher, community members can help shine a light on the hard work and dedication of educators who make a significant impact on students’ lives.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This opportunity not only highlights individual achievements but also underscores the importance of education within the community.

The “Hero of the Day” program is a part of the Clay County Fair’s efforts to celebrate local heroes. The Fair is also taking nominations of local heroes who work in these fields:

Public Safety

Active Military

Veteran

Police

Fire

Medical

To submit a nomination, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.