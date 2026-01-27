Clay County to hold budget workshop on February 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Commissioners will host a budget workshop on February 5 that goes beyond the numbers to focus on people, priorities and what comes next for the growing county.

During the workshop, county leaders will take a closer look at how Clay County is changing, how taxpayer dollars are used responsibly, and how the balance growth with what matters most: public safety, quality of life, and smart long-term planning.

Community members are encouraged to attend and gain a better understanding of how budget decisions are made and how planning today shape’s Clay County’s future.

The workshop will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thrasher-Horne Center.

