Clay County invites residents to share their vision for the Oakleaf Library

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County leaders are inviting residents to attend a Community Workshop on Thursday, January 29, at 6 PM at the Oakleaf Village Amenity Center to help shape the future Oakleaf Library.

During this interactive session, the community will be able to participate in hands-on activities to share ideas about what the library should include and envision where they would spend their time, including input on spaces, as well as design features like natural lighting, art displays, and collaborative work tables.

