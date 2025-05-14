Clay County man arrested after dog found abandoned with muzzle taped shut

A man was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after deputies said he abandoned a German Shepherd in distress near Black Creek Bridge on County Road 218.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Kembery Griffin left the dog outside in the heat without food or water.

Officers said her muzzle was tightly wrapped with duct tape, preventing her to eat or drink.

On May 7, deputies were called to Griffin’s home, and the investigation was later transferred to the investigations division.

On May 12, a concerned citizen contacted CCSO after recognizing the dog in a Facebook post shared by law enforcement.

Detectives said Griffin misled the dog’s owner about where it was and later admitted to leaving her behind.

Deputies concluded that Griffin knowingly caused unnecessary suffering to the dog.

Griffin was arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail.

