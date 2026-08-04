Clay County offers seven early voting sites starting August 8

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for Clay County residents will run from Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15, giving voters the flexibility to cast their ballots at a time and location convenient to them.

All seven early voting sites will be open daily during that period, including weekends, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The early voting locations are:

Eagle Landing Residents Club

Fleming Island Health Department

Keystone Heights City Hall

Middleburg Civic Center

Orange Park Library

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center

Supervisor of Elections Office, Green Cove Springs

Secure ballot intake stations will be available at each location throughout the early voting period.

Voters can find addresses, driving directions and real-time wait-time data at EarlyVoteClay.com.

For additional questions, the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office can be reached at (904) 269-6350 or online at ClayElections.gov.

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