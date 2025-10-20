Clay County officials look to address resident roadway concerns with ‘Safe Streets for All’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now been just two months since Ashleigh Eiland says her dad Theodore Dewolf was t-boned and killed pulling out of their neighborhood.

The fatal crash happened back in August on the busy intersection of Blanding and Azalea Ridge Boulevard in Middleburg.

“We’ve been fighting for a light at that intersection for a long time and it feels like it’s falling on deaf ears honestly,” Eiland told Action News Jax.

Now, Clay County officials are looking to secure their roads for residents like Ashleigh and county wide.

County leaders held a community meeting Monday night and sent out a public survey, hoping to identify the county’s most dangerous roads and brainstorm ways to make roads safer for drivers, walkers, and bicyclists alike. The efforts are all part of Clay County’s project “Safe Streets For All.”

“[We’re] Really just trying to take all the data we can and make some educated decisions,” Michael Slaughter, the Clay County Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator said Monday. “We’re working a consulting group that’s very skilled in this kind of project. And we’re really looking forward to seeing where the recommendations go with this.”

Now, residents like Ashleigh are calling for change.

“I was really hoping to get to speak tonight, to kind of voice my opinion,” Ashleigh said Monday. “But I hope it gets out there and falls in the right hands, and we can save other people.”

County leaders say they also plan on sending out a second round of surveys in the beginning of November, before creating an action plan to address the identified problem areas.

