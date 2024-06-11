Local

Clay County parents asked to complete survey on federal funding for schools

(Clay County School District)

(Clay County School District)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County District Schools wants parents and guardians to give their input on federal grant funding through a survey.

The survey will ask for input on how best the district should use federal funding as it receives it.

The survey closes June 15, so parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the survey sooner rather than later.

CLICK HERE to access the survey.

