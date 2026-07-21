Clay County schools hosting bus driver hiring event, $500 signing bonus, how to get an interview

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County District Schools transportation team is hosting a bus driver hiring event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3674 County Road 220, Middleburg.

Requirements:

Valid driver’s license with clean driving record (for drivers)

Pass background check & drug test

Experience working with children

Strong behavior management skills

Bring your resume and call 904-336-0012 if you have any questions.

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