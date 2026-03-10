Clay County seeks public input on future budget and infrastructure projects

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County leaders are asking residents to weigh in on how the county should spend taxpayer dollars as officials begin planning major projects for the coming years. The next public budget workshop is scheduled for March 10 at 9 a.m. in Green Cove Springs, where commissioners will review the county’s capital improvement plan and discuss future infrastructure needs.

Clay County District 4 Commissioner Betsy Condon said the capital improvement plan outlines large-scale investments the county expects to make over the next decade. “This is the major capital expenditures and we plan it out in a one- to five-year horizon and then year six to ten major projects like infrastructure, facilities and equipment,” Condon said.

Projects included in the plan often involve roads, parks, facilities and other long-term improvements, while routine maintenance is handled through the county’s general budget. Condon said the county began holding budget workshops earlier this year to increase transparency and give residents more opportunities to participate. “We started planning this year earlier in February because we wanted to hear from the public more,” she said. “We really want the public to have input on what they want to see happen with their dollars.”

Rapid growth remains one of the county’s biggest challenges. Condon said much of the development currently underway was approved decades ago but stalled during the housing market downturn before moving forward all at once. “Now all of this development is happening at one time, and understandably, the public is very angry and upset about everything happening at once and infrastructure not catching up,” she said.

Despite those concerns, Condon said the county has made progress in strengthening public safety by increasing pay for firefighters, deputies and other employees to stay competitive with surrounding counties.

Residents can attend the upcoming workshop or learn more about the budget process through the Clay County Board of County Commissioners website.

