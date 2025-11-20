Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrests 64-year-old man in child exploitation investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a man on Wednesday, following a child exploitation investigation.

According to CCSO, detectives launched an investigation after they received tips about child sexual abuse material linked to an individual.

On Wednesday, CCSO SWAT Team served a search warrant and an arrest warrant at a home on Quarterhouse Trail in Middleburg.

64-year-old Shawn Owen Cirignano was arrested on a warrant for 10 counts of knowingly possessing and intentionally viewing child sexual abuse material. His bond was set at $1 million.

Cirignano was booked into the Clay County jail. At the moment, it is an active and ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information that can assist in the case to contact Detective Eva Solis at esolis@claysheriff.com or 904-264-6512.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]