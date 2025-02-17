Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office, FBI hosting smartphone safety class

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Be Smart with Your Kid’s Smartphone Be Smart with Your Kid’s Smartphone (Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are teaming up to host “Be Smart with Your Kid’s Smartphone” on Feb. 27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s an educational event meant to teach adults how to better protect kids from being targeted online by predators and extremists.

Law enforcement will review the latest apps predators are using to target minors. They will also go over predator tactics.

It’s happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ridgeview High School.

The event is free, but registration is suggested. Click here to register.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!