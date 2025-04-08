Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Fleming Island

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County Sheriff's Office
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Fleming Island.

It’s happening in the 1700 block of County Road 220.

CCSO said the suspect was taken to a local hospital, and the deputy was not injured.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 6.

