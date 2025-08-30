Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting near the 700 block of Blanding Boulevard.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, neither deputies nor the suspect were struck by gunfire.

CCSO says the suspect is now in custody.

Officials say the scene remains active, and investigators are working to gather more details.

We will provide more details as soon as it becomes available.

