Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who fled from their car

Police lights (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of 1800 Saga Court searching for a suspect who ran away from their vehicle on Blanding Boulevard.

According to CCSO, the suspect is possibly armed with a handgun.

It is advised that residents in the area stay inside their houses and lock their doors.

Residents are also urged to call 911 if anyone suspicious is seen in the area.

The suspect given by the CCSO was described that he is a black male with a black or gray hoodie.

