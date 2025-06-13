Hammer and Hope: Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes over 100 arrests in drug crackdown

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested more than 100 people and seized nearly 20,000 grams of illegal drugs as part of a countywide drug crackdown called “Hammer and Hope.”

The five-month-long operation targeted drug activity across the county, with a particular focus on the Middleburg and Clay Hill areas.

“Since January of this year, countywide, we made 132 felony drug arrests and 40 misdemeanor arrests,” said Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay.

Of the 132 felony arrests, 39 were made in the Middleburg and Clay Hill communities.

Nancy Salyer, a Clay Hill area resident, says drugs are still a major issue where she lives.

“Hope that they can get more people than they already have, because apparently it’s still a problem in Middleburg,” Salyer said.

The operation, “Hammer and Hope,” is an annual initiative conducted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Clay Fire Rescue. It consists of two parts: enforcement and rehabilitation.

“The ‘hammer’ portion is focused on cracking down on drug dealers,” Lendvay explained. “We believe that every addict, those who are in their family suffering from what they’re going through, should be shown a path out — that’s the ‘hope’.”

Clay Fire Rescue plays a key role in the second part of the initiative through its paramedicine program, aimed at helping people struggling with addiction.

“In 2024, Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to approximately 660 overdoses,” said Clay County Fire Rescue Chief Jairo Herrera.

Herrera added that the department distributed more than 9,000 doses of Narcan to the community, with 106 of those doses administered by people outside of emergency services.

Salyer said she supports both the enforcement and rehabilitation aspects of the program.

“If they can get them arrested, and maybe in a program or something to help them to clean up their lives,” she said.

“They are ruining their lives and need help,” she added.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for two individuals — Bobby Pruitt and Donald Messer — who are wanted for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

Officials said they also partnered with Impact Clay, who offer a pathway to those in need of help.

CCSO added that the operation is part of a continued effort to reduce drug activity and help those affected by addiction across Clay County.

