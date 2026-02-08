Clay County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 12-year-old

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — 4:10 PM UPDATE: Ellis Brown has been found safe, per CCSO.

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Ellis Brown, who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in the Fleming Island area.

Ellis has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around noon near Trafalgar Court, wearing a gray hoodie, a rose-colored shirt, and loose blue jeans.

She may be riding a rose-colored beach bike with a cup holder and a basket on the front.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for Ellis.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 904-264-6512 right away.

